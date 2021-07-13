Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.42

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 1681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.

MRSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $859.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $30,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,325.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock valued at $179,342. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter.

About Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

