Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Position Lifted by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,212,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.5% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $214,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $180.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,752. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.79 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

