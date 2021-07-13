Viacoin Reaches Market Cap of $9.34 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $9.34 million and $254,284.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.72 or 0.00406252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003934 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,666 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

