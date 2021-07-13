DF Dent & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $333,624,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after purchasing an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4,577.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 102,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24,441.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 99,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,541,000 after purchasing an additional 99,231 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $590.70. 4,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,016. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.26 and a 1-year high of $593.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.22.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

