SnowSwap (SNOW) Price Hits $5.78 on Top Exchanges

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. SnowSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $46,395.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00017700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00043990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00113941 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159098 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,757.06 or 1.00268906 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.82 or 0.00963650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002815 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,448 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

