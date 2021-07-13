-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.98) to $0.93. FibroGen reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of FibroGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,088,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FibroGen by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth $588,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,278. FibroGen has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.69.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

