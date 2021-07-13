Derby & Company Inc. Has $11.70 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,105,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,394,000.

VOE stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,468. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

