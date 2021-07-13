Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CIO Sells $4,330,506.60 in Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CIO Daniel Morillo sold 253,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $4,330,506.60.

NYSE:OPEN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,013,161. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

Opendoor Technologies Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

