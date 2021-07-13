T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson Sells 23,421 Shares

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NYSE:TROW) VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36.

Shares of NYSE TROW traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,681. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.58 and a twelve month high of $212.41.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

