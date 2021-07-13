Atos’ (AEXAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Atos from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Atos has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89. Atos has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

