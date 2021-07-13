Luxor Capital Group, Lp Acquires 402,440 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 402,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,688,426.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fintech Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,044.60.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 47,599 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $577,851.86.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 809,039 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,781,281.51.

Shares of NYSE FTCV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,128. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintech Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.