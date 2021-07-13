William Hult Sells 100,000 Shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) Stock

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NYSE:TW) President William Hult sold 100,000 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.10, for a total transaction of $8,210,000.00.

William Hult also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, William Hult sold 116,445 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.94, for a total transaction of $10,007,283.30.

On Tuesday, June 29th, William Hult sold 42,088 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $3,601,891.04.

On Tuesday, July 6th, William Hult sold 79,037 shares of Tradeweb Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $6,776,632.38.

Shares of NYSE:TW traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.95. 1,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,959. Tradeweb Markets Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.18 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Tradeweb Markets Inc builds and operates electronic marketplaces in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's marketplaces facilitate trading in a range of asset classes, including rates, credit, money markets, and equities. It offers pre-trade data and analytics, trade execution, and trade processing, as well as post-trade data, analytics, and reporting services.

