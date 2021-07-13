Insider Buying: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) Director Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CERE) Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 200,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CERE traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.77. 25,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,904. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $31.09.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.