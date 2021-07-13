Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $31.52 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,058 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $243.54. 26,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.89. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

