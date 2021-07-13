Steven Joseph Murray Sells 288,831 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 288,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total transaction of $20,339,479.02.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Steven Joseph Murray sold 23,767 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,545,805.68.

On Thursday, June 24th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 176,525 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $11,518,256.25.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Steven Joseph Murray sold 450,900 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $31,689,252.00.

BIGC stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.04. 10,892 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

