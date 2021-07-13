Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Derby & Company Inc.

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 8.3% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $138.42. The stock had a trading volume of 66,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,061,503. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $99.80 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.