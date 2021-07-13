Robotti Robert Has $891,000 Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Robotti Robert boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period.

Shares of Voya Financial stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,548. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. Barclays lifted their target price on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.93.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $196,950.00. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock worth $977,410. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

