Robotti Robert Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 1.6% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 694,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 320,816 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,665,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $205,878,000 after acquiring an additional 746,485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,753,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,287,858 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $101,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,148 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. 47,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,962,635. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.