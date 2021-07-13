Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert reduced its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Dana accounts for approximately 3.2% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Dana were worth $12,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dana in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.89. 56,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,030. Dana Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -163.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.11.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

