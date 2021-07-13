Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $534,000 Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. 426,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,915,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,128,765.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,875,769 shares of company stock worth $180,517,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

