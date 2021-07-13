Parisi Gray Wealth Management Acquires 184 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,351,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,066,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,918 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,606,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,755,000 after acquiring an additional 559,423 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625,344 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 179,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,534. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $147.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock worth $14,116,914 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

