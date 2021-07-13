Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $34,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 23.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 35,331 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. 28,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,993. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.