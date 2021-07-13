Connacht Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in StoneCo by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in StoneCo by 4.4% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,483,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,283,000 after buying an additional 147,099 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

STNE stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $62.92. 21,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,716. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STNE. Grupo Santander raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.17.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

