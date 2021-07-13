Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,328,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,309,456 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,511,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,844,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,962,905,000 after acquiring an additional 259,989 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,079,729,000 after buying an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,052,702,000 after buying an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $783,249,000 after buying an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $243.71. The company has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total value of $828,720.72. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

