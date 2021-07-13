Connacht Asset Management LP Sells 37,514 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Connacht Asset Management LP reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,514 shares during the quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,871. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

