Connacht Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 3,620 BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BJRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 2,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,333. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.08 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

