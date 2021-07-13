Parisi Gray Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.74.

Tesla stock traded down $7.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $677.77. 413,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,389,484. The company has a market capitalization of $652.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.70, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $628.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

