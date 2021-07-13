Parisi Gray Wealth Management Sells 1,441 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. S&T Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.25. 44,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,338. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.91. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $194.76 and a one year high of $279.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

