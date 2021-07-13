PTON (PTON) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 13th. PTON has a market cap of $301,413.98 and $128.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.22 or 0.00887447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000386 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

