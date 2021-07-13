Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Purchases 9,860 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 219.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after buying an additional 2,192,513 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after buying an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after buying an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after buying an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.82. The company had a trading volume of 71,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,410,307. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.35. The company has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.