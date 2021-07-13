Genesis Shards (GS) Hits One Day Volume of $301,148.00

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $301,148.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00044089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00112019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00159397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,790.59 or 0.99923970 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.12 or 0.00960275 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Genesis Shards

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

