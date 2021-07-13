Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA Buys 596 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $18.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,630.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,615.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,455.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

