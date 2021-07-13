Zacks: Brokerages Expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) will post sales of $139.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.70 million to $144.92 million. Teekay LNG Partners posted sales of $142.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $568.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.79 million to $578.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $560.89 million, with estimates ranging from $520.33 million to $578.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.77. 316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 119,332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after buying an additional 430,298 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 235,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

