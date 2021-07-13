Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $16.02 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 746,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,902 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after purchasing an additional 500,515 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,976,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.84. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

