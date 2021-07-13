Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $19.90 Million Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,900,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $269,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $498,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $498,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,711. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

