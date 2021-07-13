Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT at $246.00

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $251.73.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,031. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.04. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $171.57 and a 12-month high of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

