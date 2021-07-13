Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $355.47 Million

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post sales of $355.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $365.78 million and the lowest is $350.08 million. Seagen posted sales of $278.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $145.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,519. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25. Seagen has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94.

In related news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock worth $16,467,175. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Seagen by 67.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 171.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $623,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

