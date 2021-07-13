Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Reduces Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,558,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 756,345 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 5.20% of North American Construction Group worth $16,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in North American Construction Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,640 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the first quarter worth $301,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,934. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $428.16 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOA shares. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

