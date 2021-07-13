Dean Hager Sells 200,000 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSE:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00.
Shares of Jamf stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,813. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $51.00.
About Jamf
