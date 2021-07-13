Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00.

NET stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 37,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,953. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.17 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.26. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.26 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Invictus RG bought a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

