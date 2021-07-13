Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires Sells 20,000 Shares

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00.

NSC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.86. The company had a trading volume of 13,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,505. The stock has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.84. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.28 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

