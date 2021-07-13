VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Trading 4.5% Higher

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) shares traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $27.76. 7,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,167,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $30,314,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,140,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,565,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in VIZIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. 6.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO Company Profile (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

