JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77. 19,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,088,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in JOYY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JOYY by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

