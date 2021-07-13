The Carlyle Group (NYSE:CG) Sees Large Volume Increase

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NYSE:CG) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 96,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,482,146 shares.The stock last traded at $47.28 and had previously closed at $48.00.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile (NYSE:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

