Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.94. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 1,173 shares traded.

LIND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $356,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,350.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 11,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $191,235.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.