Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $16.27

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.27, but opened at $16.71. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 3,167 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

