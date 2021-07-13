Polar Capital Holdings Plc Makes New $40.25 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 104,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc owned 0.21% of The Cooper Companies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.04. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $3,889,755. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

