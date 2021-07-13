McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 277 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $235.73. 5,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,340. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $233.14. The firm has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

