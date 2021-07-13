Rock Springs Capital Management LP Sells 102,205 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Rock Springs Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,205 shares during the quarter. Novavax accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rock Springs Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rock Springs Capital Management LP owned about 0.62% of Novavax worth $83,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $20,183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total transaction of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel K. King bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.64 per share, for a total transaction of $97,748.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $390,992. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $186.36. 14,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,783,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.