iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,654. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.03. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.